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11/09/20 #StopTheStealCaravan TRUMP Rallies #ChristopherMiller
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139 views • November 10, 2020
You Are Free TV
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11/9/2020: Today, POTUS names Christopher Miller Acting Secretary of Defense and The Stop the Ste_l Caravan leaves from Texas for a million maga march on DC...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Https://www.stopthesteal.us
Https://www.twitter.com/@ali
Create a Parler account and follow the up-to-date news on the Caravan!
Https://www.parler.com/@stoptthesteal...
For Inspiration:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa9a1e...
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller:
https://heavy.com/news/christopher-c-...
Trump to organize rallies this week to expose voter fraud:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-...
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Thank you for taking action and for supporting the channel! WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Palooza! Wherever you are, 6pm, pray to stop the blue coup!
91.9K subscribers
11/9/2020: Today, POTUS names Christopher Miller Acting Secretary of Defense and The Stop the Ste_l Caravan leaves from Texas for a million maga march on DC...
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
Https://www.stopthesteal.us
Https://www.twitter.com/@ali
Create a Parler account and follow the up-to-date news on the Caravan!
Https://www.parler.com/@stoptthesteal...
For Inspiration:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5fa9a1e...
Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller:
https://heavy.com/news/christopher-c-...
Trump to organize rallies this week to expose voter fraud:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-...
https://www.oathkeepers.org
[email protected]
BE BRAVE! DO SOMETHING!
https://www.projectveritas.org
[email protected]
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/g...
To support the channel:
PayPal:
[email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
Thank you for taking action and for supporting the channel! WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Palooza! Wherever you are, 6pm, pray to stop the blue coup!
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