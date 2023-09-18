Antifa Surround And Attempt To Intimidate Dan Dicks at 2023 Deluded Global Climate Strike Sept. 15th

This is a copy of Dan Dicks' video, taken after I filmed him in, "2023 Deluded Global Climate Strike Sept. 15, Vancouver, Canada - Part 1 of 4". They call him a Nazi but they left me, Brian Ruhe, alone! You can see Bob Ages, Antifa Organizer, following and harassing Dan. The fat guy in the red shirt I have talked with before. He is the Communist Party of Canada candidate, here in Vancouver. He follows Dan around in the video, too.
On Friday September 15th 2023 Dan Dicks of Press For Truth attended a global climate change rally in Vancouver BC where he was immediately surrounded by antifa thugs who attempted to intimidate Dan from doing his livestream!
Their tactics failed and they were ultimately exposed as the aggressors and instigators.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth walks into the belly of the beast to expose the true enemies of a free society!
