Running Pattaya Beach
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
Live Cheap in an Uncheap World
28 views • 17 hours ago

Running Pattaya Beach is similar to running around Hoan Kiem Lake Hanoi and I'd say it's for runners one of the 10 things you should do before you die. Actually you're running right along the beachfront one side is the sand and the other side is the road and you're running on the footpath which is quite wide and well paved. Bit rough in places but still good but what struck me is no one is running you got this beautiful beach and no one runs it, there are people doing exercises at the end but nothing serious.

walking streetpattaya beachbeach roadrunning the beachmorning exercises
