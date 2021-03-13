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SIDNEY POWELL: "I Will Not Quit" - The Recent Updates On, "The Greatest Constitutional Crisis in the History of The Republic, Save Perhaps The Civil War" - 03/10/21
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341 views • March 13, 2021
Credit for this video goes to, The Pete Santilli Show Published March 10, 2021
Special Guest: Sidney Powell is a multi-faceted dynamic force that has been an advocate for the Rule of Law since she set her heart and energy into becoming an attorney. Sidney strives to set the gold standard of lawyers while representing individuals, corporations, and government in federal appeals in complex commercial litigation. She has practiced law, primarily in the Fifth Federal Circuit for decades. She has been lead counsel in more than 500 federal appeals-350 of them as an Assistant United States Attorney and Appellate Section Chief in the Western and Northern Districts of Texas. She is a past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit, and a member of the American Law Institute. After seeing a core group of federal prosecutors break all the rules, make up crimes, hide evidence, and send innocent people to prison, she felt compelled to do what no other attorney has dared: expose corruption in the Department of Justice-and name the culprits. The result is a national best-selling book; LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice. The book reads like a legal thriller, but it names the prosecutors who then rose to positions of great power and the judges who turned a blind eye to their abuses of unfettered power. https://defendingtherepublic.org/
Special Guest: Sidney Powell is a multi-faceted dynamic force that has been an advocate for the Rule of Law since she set her heart and energy into becoming an attorney. Sidney strives to set the gold standard of lawyers while representing individuals, corporations, and government in federal appeals in complex commercial litigation. She has practiced law, primarily in the Fifth Federal Circuit for decades. She has been lead counsel in more than 500 federal appeals-350 of them as an Assistant United States Attorney and Appellate Section Chief in the Western and Northern Districts of Texas. She is a past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit, and a member of the American Law Institute. After seeing a core group of federal prosecutors break all the rules, make up crimes, hide evidence, and send innocent people to prison, she felt compelled to do what no other attorney has dared: expose corruption in the Department of Justice-and name the culprits. The result is a national best-selling book; LICENSED TO LIE: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice. The book reads like a legal thriller, but it names the prosecutors who then rose to positions of great power and the judges who turned a blind eye to their abuses of unfettered power. https://defendingtherepublic.org/
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