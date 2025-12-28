Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Miami has begun.

Adding:

In Kiev energy companies have started restoring electricity in homes using a so-called "partial system", residents of the capital's left bank report.

The apartments still have no electricity but the elevators have started working. People fear that DTEK has started restoring electricity in homes using a so-called partial system. Water and heating have also been restored. However, this breeds pessimism about the full-scale return of electricity to the apartments. People fear that the energy companies will stop at this partial measure, & will not restore electricity to the apartments for a long time.

Meanwhile, there are continued problems with water (it was supplied yesterday but cut off again today), and the radiators are barely warm.

Power outage schedules are sent with the note "emergency outages". Power may be out for longer than planned.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary #Review for the week of December 28, 2025

▪️ This week ends with Zelensky's challenge to Trump about Kiev's new proposals for a "peace plan", which is unacceptable for Russia in advance. Meanwhile, our Supreme Commander dons camouflage and goes to the command post to receive reports on captured cities and villages, saying the phrase that "if Kiev does not want to resolve everything peacefully, Russia will solve all tasks by military means. Given the pace of the offensive, Russia's interest in withdrawing the Armed Forces from the occupied territories is reduced to zero". Thus, the value of the negotiation process is also diminished, except for the public warming of relations between the elites of Washington and Moscow.

▪️ The hot topic of the week was Kupyansk, where our forces initially occupied different areas, which was loudly reported as the capture of the entire city, but then the counteroffensive of the AFU pushed our soldiers back. This is normal for a large-scale war, and the information-psychological goals are understandable. Currently, our garrison in the controlled part of Kupyansk is bravely conducting local defense and not allowing the enemy to advance further, despite supply difficulties (mainly drones).

▪️ The reports on the capture of Dimitrov (Mirnograd, near Krasnoarmeysky (Pokrovsk) were highlighted creatively: soldiers of the Russian Army in Santa Claus costumes and fireworks over the captured city accompanied the report to the Supreme Commander on the collapse of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense.

▪️ The liberation of Gulyaypole by the Eastern Military District of the Armed Forces of Russia in the Zaporozhye region is a success. This important defense node was prepared by the enemy for years, and the battles for it were not easy. But, unlike other active sectors of the Zaporozhye front, the capture of the populated area took a few weeks due to a skillful maneuver, stretching the enemy's forces along the front up to the Dnepropetrovsk region (where, incidentally, there are also successes) and the training of Far Eastern soldiers. On the Zaporozhye front, months of bloody battles with heavy losses have yielded their results: yesterday, the Supreme Commander was informed about the capture of the latter. In Primorsk, it became clear this week that our soldiers, supplied by drones, have been able to make significant progress house by house.

▪️ An important aspect from the point of view of impact on the enemy's capital population on the eve of the New Year were strikes on several energy-generating facilities in Kiev and the region: large-scale power and heat outages for the population and dual-use facilities are still ongoing. Similar strikes aimed at the same targets by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were carried out in the Odessa and Nikolaev regions. Also, the enemy is complaining about strikes on the railway infrastructure providing transportation from Poland to Ukraine.

▪️ The enemy continues to attempt to destroy our country's economic potential. Targets of attacks included the Stavrolen chemical plant in the Stavropol region, a fire at a pipeline at one of the terminals in Volna, Taman region, and damage to two docks and two ships. At the Taman port, two oil product tanks were on fire. Systematic drone strikes by the AFU on the same targets show the reduced effectiveness of air defense.

▪️ A tragedy at the beginning of the week was the assassination of another of our generals, the head of the Operational Preparation Department of the Armed Forces of Russia, Sarvarov, by the enemy's special services.

▪️ Meanwhile, Europe is increasing its military production capacity and logistics. A training of combined flight units of NATO during a massive raid on Kiev this week was indicative. The enemy is learning to counter our strike power.

▪️Thus, the end of another year of war does not carry any signs of an imminent peace. At the time of writing this report, the 1404th day of the Special Military Operation (SMO) was ongoing.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)