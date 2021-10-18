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Journalists Are NOT A Protected Class
short fat otaku
short fat otaku
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20 views • October 18, 2021
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Links:

Project Veritas CNN Leak - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdP8TiKY8dE

Gog Tweet Archive - http://archive.is/YxdMO

VG247 article - https://www.vg247.com/2018/07/19/vg247-pulls-support-coverage-gog-com-following-pro-gamergate-tweet/

Trump: Media is the True Enemy - https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/10/29/18037894/donald-trump-twitter-media-enemy-pittsburgh

Trump: Stop the endless hostility - https://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45973851/donald-trump-stop-endless-hostility

A Democratic Senator Just Demanded A Government Investigation of Journalists For Doing Journalism, and the Media Barely Noticed - https://freebeacon.com/blog/democratic-senator-just-demanded-government-investigation-journalists-journalism-media-barely-noticed/

McCaskill Video 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Doh0d78lin4

McCaskill Video 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPFE9jTByBE

Byron tau's tweet - https://twitter.com/ByronTau/status/1053298906270969856

Pewdiepie WSJ article - https://www.wsj.com/articles/disney-severs-ties-with-youtube-star-pewdiepie-after-anti-semitic-posts-1487034533

Killstream WSJ article - https://outline.com/tSe7rw

The Tale Of Crosswalk Cathy - https://twitter.com/jessesingal/status/1058460923877343234

How CNN found the Reddit user behind the Trump wrestling GIF - https://www.cnn.com/2017/07/04/politics/kfile-reddit-user-trump-tweet/index.html

People react to Blizzard's "Diablo Immortal" being Mobile only - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUkPkOq4BdY

Journalists drink too much, are bad at managing emotions, and operate at a lower level than average, according to a new study - https://www.businessinsider.com/journalists-brains-function-at-a-lower-level-than-average-2017-5

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#WSJKillsKids #Blizzcon2018 #FakeNews #WallStreetJournal #CNNBlackmail
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