2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Headlight Replacement

I had to replace the head light on my 2017 Dodge Ram today. I watched a tutorial on the youtube channel "big daddy's house" titled "Remove HEADLIGHTS DODGE RAM" which helped immensely in even knowing how to proceed. Otherwise I had no clue how to replace it. A big thanks to "big daddy's house"!
But I struggled a bit on actually taking the unit out once the bolts were removed and the plastic L lock was lifted up under the fender.
So I am just attempting here to add a couple bits of information to what he already showed.
~It requires removing 2 bolts (10 mm hex heads).
~The bolt down in the bottom requires a long extension to reach.
~Sliding L lock up from behind accessed from a trap door under the fender.
~Once the two bolts are removed and the L tab slid up push the whole unit forward gently from at the edge of the fender. And rotate the unit out in a clockwise motion (drivers side). (To push the unit forward I gently used a pry bar but it does not take much effort, the pry bar is way over kill. A firm tug by hand would probably accomplish the same results just to release the tab from where the L lock holds it. )
I do not do tutorial videos so the video is kind of a hack job holding the phone with one hand and attempting to describe what I did and what I found helpful in removing the unit in order to replace the bulb.
Hopefully an added perspective will help you out when you need to replace your headlight or marker light. I suggest you watch the other guys video first.
