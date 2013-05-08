[May 8, 2013] Beginning to integrate the new Azazel model into the old SEED trailer (6.7K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

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This is just a test, dropping in some of the new animations into the timeline of the old SEED trailer. I'm thinking it's going to be a LOT more intense than it was once the final cuts are all in place along with the live action shots!
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