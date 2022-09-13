Senator Mark Warner: Jan. 6th Protesters Like 9/11 Terrorists!

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 12, 2022





US Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) said on Face the Nation yesterday that the Jan 6th protesters were insurrectionists who attacked "our democracy" just like the 9/11 attackers 21 years ago. Will the families of the 9/11 victims have something to say about this? Also today: Trump allies continue to be rounded up as Biden's DoJ declares war on half the country. But, never fear, The Biden Administration has decided to change hundreds of "racist" names of places around the country.

