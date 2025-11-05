US would feel ATTACKED if Venezuela defends itself - Jim Jatras, with Rachel Blevins, clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Americans would feel ATTACKED if Venezuela defends itself — fmr. US diplomat
Former US diplomat and geopolitical analyst Jim Jatras says Washington is flirting with a wider war: if the US hits Venezuela and gets hit back, Americans will act shocked.
💬 “Americans tend to be kind of… MYOPIC about cause and effect,” Jatras told Rachel Blevins.
💬 “If—God forbid—we attack Venezuela and they, for example, have some hypersonic weapons and sink or seriously damage some of our warships and kill a lot of Americans, the reaction… will be: ‘Hey, look what they just did! They just ATTACKED and killed a bunch of Americans!’—as if it came out of the blue.”
He warns such a clash “could really elevate the thing into a major conflict,” adding the global picture increasingly resembles a block-to-bloc confrontation between the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian camps.
💬 “That’s also what we’re looking at in Iran, in Ukraine, and eventually in the Southwest Pacific regarding China.”