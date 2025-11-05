BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
US would feel ATTACKED if Venezuela defends itself - Jim Jatras, with Rachel Blevins, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1331 followers
44 views • 1 day ago

Americans would feel ATTACKED if Venezuela defends itself — fmr. US diplomat

Former US diplomat and geopolitical analyst Jim Jatras says Washington is flirting with a wider war: if the US hits Venezuela and gets hit back, Americans will act shocked.

💬 “Americans tend to be kind of… MYOPIC about cause and effect,” Jatras told Rachel Blevins.

💬 “If—God forbid—we attack Venezuela and they, for example, have some hypersonic weapons and sink or seriously damage some of our warships and kill a lot of Americans, the reaction… will be: ‘Hey, look what they just did! They just ATTACKED and killed a bunch of Americans!’—as if it came out of the blue.”

He warns such a clash “could really elevate the thing into a major conflict,” adding the global picture increasingly resembles a block-to-bloc confrontation between the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian camps.

💬 “That’s also what we’re looking at in Iran, in Ukraine, and eventually in the Southwest Pacific regarding China.”

politicseventscurrent
