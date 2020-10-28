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De Jacht op Online Trollen door Pointer
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2 views • October 28, 2020
A extreme framing documentary about the hunt on online trolls as they call it.
In fact all they do is trying to frame DeRedacteur as a very dangerous troll who wants to influence the USA elections with fakenews.
But instead of showing his real answers they only show what fits the frame. The state of modern media.
Want to see the real facts? See this twitter thread
https://twitter.com/DeRedacteur_/status/1319754051962142720
In fact all they do is trying to frame DeRedacteur as a very dangerous troll who wants to influence the USA elections with fakenews.
But instead of showing his real answers they only show what fits the frame. The state of modern media.
Want to see the real facts? See this twitter thread
https://twitter.com/DeRedacteur_/status/1319754051962142720
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