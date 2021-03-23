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Will You Stand Up Or Stay Seated?
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110 views • March 23, 2021
Just Dad - 2 March 2021
The past year has not been about health, nor are any lockdowns. How long will the people of New Zealand let this go on?
Will that stand up as they once did over nuclear warships and say NO. Or did they tuck their tail between their legs long ago?
Please spread the link to the above video.
The past year has not been about health, nor are any lockdowns. How long will the people of New Zealand let this go on?
Will that stand up as they once did over nuclear warships and say NO. Or did they tuck their tail between their legs long ago?
Please spread the link to the above video.
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