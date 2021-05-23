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Love - But also Ups and Downs
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10 views • May 23, 2021
Do you feel like you fall short of God's will over and over again? No sooner do you make some progress in understanding the kingdom of heaven, than you start to lose it. This up and down aspect of our relationship with God can be quite depressing. Is it part of the problem with religion, or could it be part of the solution? In this inspiring sermon, Voice tries to get you to look at the ups and downs from a different perspective.
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