Hundreds of thousands of illegal voters removed from the register

Oklahoma State officials just announced that they have removed 450,000 ineligible names from the voter rolls.

"Oklahoma ensures only eligible voters participate in elections in part by following voter list maintenance procedures provided in state law. Since January 1, 2021, Oklahoma election officials have removed 97,065 deceased voters, 143,682 voters who moved out-of-state, 5,607 felons, 14,993 duplicate registrations, and 194,962 inactive voters who were canceled during the address verification process."

Inflated voter rolls are ingredients of fraud. All you need to cheat in an election are ineligible names, universal mail-in voting, no chain of custody on ballots, and vulnerable voting machines. And don't forget a little bit of corruption on the side. Oklahoma is a red state with 4 million people in it. Numbers like these can easily flip it from deep red to blue overnight. If this is happening there, you can only imagine the problem is 100x worse in other US States.