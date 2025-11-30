RT News - November 30 2025 6AM GMT

November 30, 2025

Venezuela denounces President Trump's unilateral call to close the nation's airspace - calling it a 'colonialist threat', as tensions in the region reach a breaking point. Vladimir Putin says a US-proposed peace plan could be the basis for a future deal with Ukraine, adding that a key condition to end the fighting is full withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbass. As the Russian military makes impressive gains across the entire line of contact, RT brings you an exclusive report from the frontlines.





