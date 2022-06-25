US CONGRESSMAN SLAMS FDA’S ‘DYSTOPIAN EXPERIMENT’

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Del BigTree at The Highwire.Congressman Louie Gohmert discusses his recent comments at the FDA’s VRBPAC meeting demanding answers about the safety of Covid vaccines as well as legislation he’s working on to put liability back on vaccine manufacturers.
#RepLouieGohmert #VRBPAC #VaccineLiability #VICP #NoLiability
POSTED: June 24, 2022
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