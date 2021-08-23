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HOSPITALS AND "CARE CENTERS ARE MURDER FOR HIRE
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52 views • August 23, 2021
HOSPITALS AND "CARE CENTERS ARE MURDER FOR HIRE
DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO KEEP OUT OF HOSPITALS AND "CARE" CENTERS
MEDICAL PRACTITIONER ABRIEN AGUIRRE EXPLAINS
HOSPITALS PAID TO MURDER PATIENTS FOR "COVID MONEY"
REPOSTING – MONEY FOR MURDER – THE HEALTH INDUSTRY PAID TO MURDER PATIENTS TO GET "COVID" FUNDS
DO EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO KEEP OUT OF HOSPITALS AND "CARE" CENTERS
MEDICAL PRACTITIONER ABRIEN AGUIRRE EXPLAINS
HOSPITALS PAID TO MURDER PATIENTS FOR "COVID MONEY"
REPOSTING – MONEY FOR MURDER – THE HEALTH INDUSTRY PAID TO MURDER PATIENTS TO GET "COVID" FUNDS
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