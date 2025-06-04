BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IT'S NONE OF YOUR SCHABUSINESS 💀🪣 IF I HAVE A HEAD IN A BUCKET❗
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
71 views • 1 day ago

VfB would like to think that he's created the THUMBNAIL OF THE DAY ✅


#Bodycam #Police #MidwestCrime


Got injured in an accident? You could be a click away from a claim worth millions. You can start your claim now with Morgan & Morgan at https://www.forthepeople.com/MidwestC... without leaving your couch. Remember, it's free unless you win.

A Wisconsin woman will spend life in prison after a gruesome slaying that stunned even the most-seasoned investigators. What began as a night of foreplay ended with a young man strangled, decapitated and dismembered—his head left in a bucket and the rest of his body scattered. In chilling interviews obtained by Midwest Crime, 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness reveals every horrifying step she took that night, admitting that she "liked it."

00:00 - Intro & Background

00:42 - First 911 Call

02:07 - Officers Arrive

03:50 - Heading Downstairs

04:40 - 'That's Real, Right?'

05:28 - Identifying the Victim

05:46 - Finding Taylor

07:06 - 'Blood on Your Hands'

07:28 - Clearing the Apartment

08:50 - Taylor is Arrested

09:20 - First Interview Starts

10:45 - 'Where's the Rest?'

11:20 - 'I Was Cuddling It'

16:25 - Shocking Confessions

17:53 - How Did You Do It?

24:07 - 'I Liked It'

27:36 - Second Interview

31:07 - 'What Should Happen?'

32:31 - Trial, Verdict & Aftermath

🟦 For uncensored, raw bonus clips and access to premium content AD-FREE, join us at / midwestcrime

⬛️ CONTACT US: Complaints? Video Submissions? Sponsorships or Collabs? Email: [email protected]

⬛️ ABOUT MIDWEST CRIME 🔎 Unmasking the hidden crimes of the Midwest. From small-town mysteries to big-city scandals—we’re exposing the heartland's darkest secrets. See more at https://www.MidwestCrime.com

⬛️ SHOP MIDWEST MERCH: https://midwestcrime-shop.fourthwall.com

⬛️ FOLLOW: / midwest_crime , / midwest_crime , / mwcrime

🟦 All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

#MidwestCrime #Police #Bodycam


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=thZ2Fn3PPSU


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9w7661


Taylor Schabusiness Laughs as Judge Rules on Jury Seeing Images of Lover's Head In Bucket


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7Hdxgibcrs&pp=ygUbc2NoYWJ1c2luZXNzIGhlYWQgaW4gYnVja2V0

