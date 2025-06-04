IT'S NONE OF YOUR SCHABUSINESS 💀🪣 IF I HAVE A HEAD IN A BUCKET❗

VfB would like to think that he's created the THUMBNAIL OF THE DAY ✅





A Wisconsin woman will spend life in prison after a gruesome slaying that stunned even the most-seasoned investigators. What began as a night of foreplay ended with a young man strangled, decapitated and dismembered—his head left in a bucket and the rest of his body scattered. In chilling interviews obtained by Midwest Crime, 25-year-old Taylor Schabusiness reveals every horrifying step she took that night, admitting that she "liked it."

00:00 - Intro & Background

00:42 - First 911 Call

02:07 - Officers Arrive

03:50 - Heading Downstairs

04:40 - 'That's Real, Right?'

05:28 - Identifying the Victim

05:46 - Finding Taylor

07:06 - 'Blood on Your Hands'

07:28 - Clearing the Apartment

08:50 - Taylor is Arrested

09:20 - First Interview Starts

10:45 - 'Where's the Rest?'

11:20 - 'I Was Cuddling It'

16:25 - Shocking Confessions

17:53 - How Did You Do It?

24:07 - 'I Liked It'

27:36 - Second Interview

31:07 - 'What Should Happen?'

32:31 - Trial, Verdict & Aftermath

