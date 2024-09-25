In Volchansk, our troops withdrew from the ruins of the aggregate plant, which the enemy had occupied. After which, at night, We actively poured all sorts of bombs on the ruins.

Adding from Rybar:

Slobozhansky Direction: Counterattacks in the Hlyboke Area and Battle for Vovchansk

Situation as of 4:00 PM on September 25, 2024

In the Slobozhansky Direction, fierce battles have resumed along the entire front line from Liptsy to Vovchansk. The enemy is attacking the positions of the Russian Armed Forces in several sectors, trying to divert Russian reserves from more dangerous directions.

▪️In the area of Hlyboke, Ukrainian formations reached the center of the settlement. The Russian Armed Forces launched a counterattack, occupying part of the AFU positions.

Despite individual successes, the AFU have not turned the tide in their favor. Russian artillery and the Aerospace Forces strike the enemy's positions and communications.

▪️Ukrainian formations continue attempts to take Starytsia, making a slight advance west of the Kohutovo tract. Russian troops use UAVs to destroy enemy concentrations.

▪️AFU assault groups entered the Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, but were struck by the TOS "Solntsepek". The high degree of ruination and lack of crossings will pose supply problems for the enemy.

▪️Separate AFU infantry groups were spotted north, in the Shevchenko Street area, but lack reliable shelters against Russian strikes.

❗️Vovchansk is mostly in ruins, with the holding of the city costly for both sides. The strategic importance for Russia is "distracting" the AFU, while for the enemy, control has media importance.

▪️East of Vovchansk, Russian assault troops established control over the northwestern outskirts of Tikhiy, driving out (https://t.me/soiuzspaseniya/1508) the enemy.





