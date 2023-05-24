Lay It On The Line

Rik Emmett: guitars, vocals
Mike Levine: bass, keyboards
Gil Moore: drums, vocals
Laurie Delgrande: keyboards
Mike Danna: keyboards
Beau David, Rosie Levine, Elaine Overholt, Colina Phillips, Gord Waszek: background vocals
Written by Rik Emmett
Triumph | Just A Game (1979)
