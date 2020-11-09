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Fighting to Win!
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25 views • November 09, 2020
Donald Trump won with at least 71 million votes. Do not believe the left-stream media. This election is not settled yet. Stay in the fight. Fight to win. Do not be afraid. Stand with our great guests Xander Gibb, Alex McFarland and Dan Newmyer.
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
[email protected]
Our live shows can be heard every Sunday from 3 to 5 PM EST on local radio FM station Fox News 94.9 WJJF - covering Connecticut, Rode Island and Long Island, NY. Listen live from http://freedomondeck.com/ - and find the archives there and at most other alternative video services.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomondeck
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/freedomondeck/
[email protected]
[email protected]
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