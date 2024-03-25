THE INVADERS - THE LEECHES

After a series of kidnappings of top scientists and inventors, Warren Doneghan (Arthur Hill), the president of an electronics company in Arizona, is convinced he is next. Believing that aliens are responsible, he contacts Vincent. David persuades him to allow himself to be taken. A hidden homing device leads Vincent and Tom Wiley (Mark Richman), Doneghan's skeptical chief of security, to the Invader base in New Mexico. They arrive barely in time to save Doneghan from having his knowledge extracted from his brain. Wiley is killed, but Doneghan survives; Vincent acquires his first ally.

