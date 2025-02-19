BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Government wasting trillions of your tax dollars: why pay federal income taxes?
68 views • 2 months ago

The gift that keeps giving. The Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE), headed by Elon Musk, continues to uncover wasteful government spending in departments across Washington DC. One of  his most recent federal agency visits: The IRS.

In this week’s Freedom Hour, Peymon will examine and provide proof that the federal government has been wasting trillions of your hard earned tax dollars. What can you do about this?  Did you have to pay those federal income taxes to begin with? Tune in to find out!

With over 30 years of experience Peymon and his team have successfully helped countless Americans break free from IRS’ deception, fear robbery and slavery. You can also be free when you visit our website at FreedomLawSchool.org.


https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/whoa-doge-reveals-4-7-trillion-taxpayer-money/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/federal-judge-who-issued-order-against-president-trumps/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/02/elon-musks-doge-team-uncovers-25-million-people/


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
