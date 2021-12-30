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wearechange
34676 subscribers
BOMBSHELL: This CONFIRMS It’s A Coverup!
This report explains the truth you're not hearing in the news about the Ghislaine Maxwell trial and verdict.
Unfiltered videos and courses - http://lukeuncensored.com/
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Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4XhW-AWSVn0
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