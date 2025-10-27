BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
America And The World Are Getting Ready For Another Mind-Blowing, End Times Paradigm Shift-NTEB-OCT
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
49 views • 1 day ago

Christian, the headlines are not your friend today, and we now find ourselves again in the unenviable position of being on the verge of another life-changing event similar to the way it was back in the early days of 2020. You weren’t a hundred percent sure where things were taking you, but you were getting there at lightning speed. Hear that sound? Tick-tock goes the end times clock.


“Is there not an appointed time to man upon earth? are not his days also like the days of an hireling?” Job 7:1 (KJB)


On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we as a nation are focused on grandeur, image, and spectacle, just as the Roman Empire was in its last days before the fall. America today stands on the same crumbling precipice that Rome did when its marble columns still gleamed but its heart had already rotted away. Like the Caesars of old, our leaders buy peace with bread and circuses — fancy ballrooms, endless entertainment, and the illusion of prosperity built on debt. The moral fabric that once held this nation together has been shredded by lust, greed, and rebellion against the God who made her great. Our schools teach godlessness, our courts defend wickedness, and our culture exalts self over sacrifice. As Rome’s legions marched abroad while decay spread within, America too projects power overseas while collapsing at home. Around the globe, the war bells are clanging ever-louder, seemingly unstoppable. We stand on a precipice, and on this episode, we bring you there. Like it or not.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
