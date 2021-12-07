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FULL SHOW: Maxwell Trial Continues To Expose Major Players In Epstein's Web Of Blackmail
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150 views • December 07, 2021
The mainstream media blackout of the Maxwell case continues, but Owen Shroyer and Infowars will continue to bring you as many details as possible as the global sex trafficking blackmail ring is being exposed yet covered up by big media. Bad news politically for Democrats as Kamala Harris is described as soul crushing by former staffers and Joe Biden’s approval rating keeps sinking lower. More covid vaccine injuries as the mainstream media bimbos continue to lie about vaccine effectiveness and blame the unvaccinated for new variants and spread, against all the data. Owen also takes a few phone calls.
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