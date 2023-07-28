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The Central Bank is A government
goodbadliarortruth
goodbadliarortruth
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54 views • July 28, 2023

The Central Bank---headquartered with the inner City of London, INC. & been assigned a Charter by Vatican City---is YOUR govern-ing body-ment [government] if you have pledged your wealth, property, soul, children to IT, by signing your Power of Attorney over to that ENTITY.You do have a choice to rescind your contract with IT (Lucifer) if IT is fraud, & that in fact you are NOT an employee of said. This revocation can be in the form/forum of a 1779 Declaration, which allows you to copyright (c) your StrawMan account, thereby you gain access to that Record-ing, rather than it be the sole milking-board for the Elite Cabal on Wall Street business [Satanic] speculations.

When a recorded rescinding/revocation is created you are a sovereign to the REPRESENTATIVE Satanic in-debted-System. You again have your lawful Power of Attorney/freedom to be self-responsible.


When The Federal government is a corporation, it must consider The People as The Enemy! > Senate Report No. 93-549, 93rd Congress, 1st Session (1973) https://anticorruptionsociety.files.wordpress.com/2015/11/to-the-american-national-people-booklet.pdf

https://emergency-usa.blogspot.com/p/fdr-s-use-of-trading-with-emeny-act.html

http://annavonreitz.com/tradingwiththeenemy.pdf


The "national" debt is not 'the People's' debt. People have been fooled via fraud by identity thieves into believing AND accepting IT as their debt! "THE DEBT" is a corporate debt from soliciting contractors under the inner City of London, INC. of which Washington, D.C. is merely a subdivision of said. Both of these corporations as all incorporated entities were given written Charters by Vatican City. Their bankruptcy [& many roll-over name changes] has been brought to the attention and is presently 'in sitting' before the Vatican Chancery Court under Ecclesiastical Law for correction. Many Charters are under consideration of being pulled or withdrawn... For the purpose of replacing "The System" BECAUSE it is more than "very shaky" ..it is bankrupt; thanks to a June 1st, 2023, decision to remove "a debt-ceiling." Simply put: No debt-ceiling=no system=The System is bankrupt!

The Central Bank is a Ponzi Scheme. When you lie, you have to lie more to cover-up; in the End you run out of room to lie any further... so you freeze-up like McConnell did: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/video/2023/jul/26/mitch-mcconnell-stops-press-conference-video

Mitch said NDA & again here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MBw9JMmawLgf/

How many NDAs are hidden within the JFK assassination=government coup? https://www.fff.org/2023/07/14/the-achilles-heel-of-the-jfk-assassination/

Is our entire his-story a lie? Where does the rabbit hole go? https://rumble.com/v2b25e8-max-igan-great-tartaria-the-world-we-lost.html

When you speak the truth, nothing can rebut it... THEY have no answer/response!

http://annavonreitz.com/deconbeforerecon.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/deconbeforerecon2.pdf

Historically, whenever there is a decisive military defeat (Ukraine), big regime changes follow regarding the promoters & backers!

Keywords
satangovernmentfraudukrainebankcorporationsovereignstrawmandebtdeclarationaccountlucifercorporateforumentityindebted
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