How I use Pelvic Blocks for Herniated Discs.
DrBeauEllis
Published Yesterday

Pelvic blocks provide mild traction to the lumbar spine. Traction over several minutes results in disc rehydration. This comes straight out of the my book, "What you should know before having disc surgery." 7 things you can do now, to heal and strengthen your disc so you don't need surgery.

spinediscdecompressionlow backherniatedfibrocartilagepelvic blockpinched nerves

