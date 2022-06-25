1000 ATHLETES HAVE SUDDENLY DIED OR SUFFERED HEART DISEASE FROM MARCH 2021 TO JUNE 2022 (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gleJSssZZqjP/
Someone has put together a video of news reports of 1000 previously young, healthy athletes who have "suddenly" died or suffered crippling heart disease (heart attacks, blood clots, etc.) from March 2021 to June 2022.
These "sudden" deaths and heart attacks, of course, correlate to the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccines, which is almost never reported in the corporate media.
The video takes 1 hour and 23 minutes to watch.