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Corrosion of Conformity ++++++++ Medley # 2
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23 views • October 05, 2019
1) Without Wings
2) Mano De Mono
3 ) Deliverance
I am credited as a songwriter only on the song Deliverance.
BUT, I was still in the band during the songwriting phase of this album, and I hear My influence all over Deliverance and Wiseblood.
YAY!
Its all about Me.
Kinda hard to admit,
YET
There it be.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
2) Mano De Mono
3 ) Deliverance
I am credited as a songwriter only on the song Deliverance.
BUT, I was still in the band during the songwriting phase of this album, and I hear My influence all over Deliverance and Wiseblood.
YAY!
Its all about Me.
Kinda hard to admit,
YET
There it be.
I am Phillip William Swisher, and I approve this message.
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