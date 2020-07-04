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Exorcist, Catholic Priest, Fr. Michel Rodrigue Talks about Sin and the Warning. Why Not to Fear the Devil.
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15 views • July 04, 2020
This man has a heavy French Canadian accent and can be difficult to follow, but at the last 3/4 of the sermon, a clear-speaking woman will read some very important information.
Fear God, not the Devil!
Fear God, not the Devil!
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