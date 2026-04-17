Framework of ceasefire understanding is clear. It was 2 weeks. Until now, we have had no discussion about extension - Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei - clip 3

"The framework of the ceasefire understanding is clear. It was two weeks. Until now, we have had no discussion about extension."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on whether the Strait will automatically close again if the other side breaks commitments: Negotiations in these last seven or eight days have been conducted for laying the groundwork for complete cessation of war.

Adding description from another clip of him:

"Without exaggeration, our people, the defenders of the homeland, each and every Iranian behaved in a way that I think our enemies never imagined. The enemy was left frustrated in the plan they had against our Iran."

Iranian FM spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei: For us, this ceasefire is a platform for the complete cessation of war, and in fact, freeing our country from the shadow of war. The repetition of events that started about a year ago is not acceptable to us.



