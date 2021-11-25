Jason Miller: Limiting Free Speech is No Different from Totalitarian Regimes or Even Communism

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11/18/2021 Jason Miller, CEO of Gettr, says in an interview with Anna Perez, guest hostess of Real America’s Voice: Now each country has their own version of what we hold dear as our First Amendment. People have their own free speech rights in different countries. But these are really God-given gifts that all of us have. As soon as we start limiting the basics of free speech, we’re no different than a totalitarian regime or even communism.