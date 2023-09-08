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Vindication for JR Majewski… DoD Confirms Military Record After Smear Campaign Derailed His Congressional Campaign in 2022
The Jeff Dornik Show
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9 views • September 08, 2023

JR Majewski ran for Congress in 2022, getting the endorsement from President Donald Trump and had the whole America First Movement behind him. Unfortunately, a massive smear campaign was unleashed to derail his campaign, alleging that he lied about his military record. This led to many endorsements getting withdrawn and ultimately losing his race.


Recently, however, the Department of Defense confirmed his service in the military, proving that these smear tactics were nothing short of propaganda and misinformation. This shows just how dirty politics actually are.


JR Majewski joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss this and the current state of the Republican Party and how to take on the swampy establishment that forces you to either join them or else they’ll destroy you.


He had an interesting perspective when it came to the GOP Primaries and especially Trump vs DeSantis. One of his big critiques is not so much with DeSantis himself, besides the fact that he’s even still in the race, but of his influencers that are clearly out for blood and dividing the Republican Party. His suggestion is that DeSantis and the other candidates that align with America First should get out of the race and coalesce around Trump.


Make sure you follow JR Majewski on all the social media platforms at @JRMajewski.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.


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Subscribe to The Jeff Dornik Show on Substack to get all of Jeff’s shows, interviews and articles directly to your email inbox. Become a paid subscribe to get access to his weekly exclusive show for paid subscribers only. Subscribe at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


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Keywords
current eventspoliticspodcastdonald trumpmagaron desantisrepublican partysmear campaignamerica firstjr majewski2022 election2024 electionjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showgop primaries
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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