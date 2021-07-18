AS A TRIBUTE TO OUR DAD WHO DIED FROM THE JAB FAMILY GETTING JABBED ON THE WAY BACK FROM THE FUNERAL

It is a big family they said...it won't be for long now. Died while waiting for the 2nd dose. He was a healthy man gone in less than two weeks. Oh they have "marked a new chapter in their health"...I can assure you.

I swear I could not write fiction like this.



I may need to start selling pre paid funerals. So many are willing to kill themselves. So much critical thinking goes into this, they are driving back from the funeral and they see a mobile vaccination van (almost as convenient as coming to your door and killing you with the death squads) and stop by to get euthanized. They probably passed a McDonalds but they did not stop there. Of course that crap will kill you also.



So we have door to door murderers, mobile kill stations, forced jabbing, mass graves being dug, big plastic coffins being manufactured and shipped and body bags being sent everywhere and nothing is going on. Really? I was just kidding about the pre paid funerals. I won't do it because I refuse to profit from this genocide. I don't want to be a murderer unless I am killing one of these assholes doing this to people.

Source: Pirate Pete