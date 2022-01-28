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Canada Truck Rally Compilation 2
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80 views • January 28, 2022
Canada Truck Rally Compilation 2
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
___________________
The Truckers Vaccine Mandate Protest Convoy Gets a Warm Welcome
https://www.roxytube.com/v/E4EDi8
Convoy (Single Version)
Paul Brandt
https://youtu.be/2suF95oF0vs
Classified - Oh...Canada (v2 - Official Video)
https://youtu.be/fF62J3vxPdQ
I'd Rather Be Free
Shawn Cole
https://youtu.be/58yZT92e6sg
Hold The Line (feat. grandson)
Tom Morello
https://soundcloud.com/tom-morello/hold-the-line-feat-grandson?si=0aa26bfeffd940308f56604dc6185676&;utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
TShirts for Charity
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/george-orwell-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?variant=41620519780512
___________________
The Truckers Vaccine Mandate Protest Convoy Gets a Warm Welcome
https://www.roxytube.com/v/E4EDi8
Convoy (Single Version)
Paul Brandt
https://youtu.be/2suF95oF0vs
Classified - Oh...Canada (v2 - Official Video)
https://youtu.be/fF62J3vxPdQ
I'd Rather Be Free
Shawn Cole
https://youtu.be/58yZT92e6sg
Hold The Line (feat. grandson)
Tom Morello
https://soundcloud.com/tom-morello/hold-the-line-feat-grandson?si=0aa26bfeffd940308f56604dc6185676&;utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
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