The Actual Differences In Government Between A Republic And A Democracy Are Explained

Paul Preston of New California explains what a democracy is compared to what a republic is and why a republican form of government is good and why a democratic government is bad. A republic is not synonymous with democracy and the United States should never be referred to as a democracy or a democratic government because it is a republican government and is always to be a republic.

The United States Constitution was created to have a republican form of government and it guarantees that every state of the union is to have a republican form of government.

However some states have fallen into a dictatorship and a tyranny such as the state of California because of democracy and a slow takeover by democratic means which is why there is a new state movement for a New California State which is now quickly coming about and will greatly effect the state and the whole nation in a very good way. New California as well as old California will soon have a republican form of government and the people will be happy and free.