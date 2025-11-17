Operation Gladio: How CIA network fueled terror across Europe after WW2 - Gavin de Becker, throwback

Operation Gladio: How CIA network fueled terror across Europe

After WWII, the OSS—later the CIA—left behind covert operatives across Europe to “fight communism,” according to American security specialist Gavin de Becker.

👉But investigations later linked these networks to terror attacks on US allies, including the Bologna station bombing, Oktoberfest attack, assassinations of journalists, and even the killing of Italian Prime Minister Aldo Moro, he says.

The goal, de Becker concludes, was simple: Push Europe toward right-wing governments aligned with Washington and away from any left-wing or communist influence.





