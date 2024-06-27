Solomon's Gold Series - Part 4: The Algum Mystery. Can You Say Narra?

What tree does the Algum wood Solomon used to build the pillars and terraces of the temple which he brought from Ophir? The answer may surprise you. Scholars do not know but there is a wood that fits perfectly. In fact, was this same wood also used to construct Noah's ark? In this segment, we will provide a string of evidence that proves the Algum wood used for the temple is, in fact, the Narra Tree and we believe we have uncovered historic resources that show that this may have also been the wood used to build Noah's ark as Noah lived in ancient Havilah before the flood which became Ophir after the flood and is known today as the Philippines.





Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally: https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast

(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)





Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture

Utreon: https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture





For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:





OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.org