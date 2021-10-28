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Learn How the Shadow Government is Battling Citizens for Control of America
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620 views • October 28, 2021
Leah Mathis of https://www.tiktok.com/@leeleeagainnn joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the fight people around the world must take up to defend against the globalist takeover of society.
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