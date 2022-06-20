© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p81ya444
06/17/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: NIH withheld crucial Covid vaccine data from US public. Rushing these vaccines under EUA authorization really is just to shield Pfizer and the FDA from liability. HHS, NID and NIH as arms of government have superseded the government, which has become the mechanism for the coup