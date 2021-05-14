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FAUCI MUST HANG - The Walls are closing on him for his CREATION OF COVID 19 - He Must Pay! - Mirror
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281 views • May 14, 2021
Original: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qiSSqbll667s/
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 22:15 UTC on May 13th, 2021.
Bitchute is blocking all or part of this video - lots of people say it will not play.
Here is an alternate link: https://seed171.bitchute.com/qiSSqbll667s/wVkFHvIlbhMU.mp4
Fauci thought he could get away with it. He foolishly thought that by subcontracting out the creation of Covid 19 to his partner Peter Daszak in "EcoHealth Alliance" that he could evade responsibility. The walls are closing in on this bioterrorist who sits at the center of the biggest crime against humanity in the history of crimes against humanity.
Channel: Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
First published at 22:15 UTC on May 13th, 2021.
Bitchute is blocking all or part of this video - lots of people say it will not play.
Here is an alternate link: https://seed171.bitchute.com/qiSSqbll667s/wVkFHvIlbhMU.mp4
Fauci thought he could get away with it. He foolishly thought that by subcontracting out the creation of Covid 19 to his partner Peter Daszak in "EcoHealth Alliance" that he could evade responsibility. The walls are closing in on this bioterrorist who sits at the center of the biggest crime against humanity in the history of crimes against humanity.
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