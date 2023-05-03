Create New Account
Signs of the end times: peak season for satanism is here!
Follower of Christ777
Credits to Greg Reese

According to Greg Reese, April 19 and April 20 are important dates for blood sacrifices with May 1 being the climatic date to May 1 is a time dedicated to satanism.

We truly are in the end times when the world uplifts the father of lies over Christ Who is the Way, the Truth and the Life (John 14:6). Get ready for Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven.


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

