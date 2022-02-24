Dr. Ardis Drops Truth Bombs on What’s Really Going On In Hospitals!

Robyn and Bryan Ardis talk about the pieces they’re both putting together about how medical care is turning against people, and putting them at catastrophic risk, and getting them on risky and ineffective treatment with or without their knowledge!





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.