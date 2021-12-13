DOUBLE VACCINATED FAMILY WITH NEGATIVE TESTS HELD HOSTAGE IN SHIT HOLE HOTEL QUARANTINE CANADA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I interview a family currently being held hostage in Vancouver with vax passports and with 3 negative tests. The Canadian government has betrayed everyone. Both the un -jabbed AND the jabbed. The human rights ATROCITIES going on in Canadian quarantine are unforgivable. The thugs even separated a husband and wife to their own solo rooms. Cold moldy food and stomach issues.
SIGN!! MP LEGIT petition that must be seen in parliament to stop the ivermectin cover up. MP petition- ALL CANADIAN”S PLEASE SIGN :https://petitions.ourcommons.ca/en/Petition/Details?Petition=e-3588 and more information at: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/petition-to-make-ivermectin-widely-available-for-covid-19-treatment-in-canada-now-open-for-signatures/?fbclid=IwAR1udmQiVp_CLXDHqGlGQtpu_Wa28pQd_z_6Jqif0FAIL6S8YgRSunOf9AQ
My show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected] or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Full episode with George About Brown's Gas AC50: https://www.librti.com/page/view-video?id=162 and AC50 device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens... https://needtoknow.news/2021/09/scientists-growing-food-plants-containing-mrna-and-other-medicine-to-replace-injections/?fbclid=IwAR1lR73NDVblrZwJDlKARLCgp4Xn5UFnGFiAug8Zzq7pitvZROx7zK5GTng so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
Librti NEW TOQUES!! T-shirts and Hoodies at librtishop.com
www.librti.com/summit for my interviews with well known people (Madej, Koire etc...) and the Great Reset information by experts in the field.
See all of my videos that are not censored off of YT at: librti.com/odessa
*Librti is Canada’s social media platform, where you can connect with people that value the free flow of information, critical thinking, and individual liberty. By being a member, you will have access to trending news, videos, and relevant information in one spot. Join the discussions, share your thoughts, discover local events, and stay connected and up to date with your favorite content creators, independent media, and organizations that call Librti home.
Follow me on FB: at Odessa Orlewicz.