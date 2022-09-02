Stew Peters DeAnna Lorraine Food Plants Burn

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Global CHAOS: Food Plants Burn, NEW Gov. Jab Warning: Recommends Pregnant Women Should Not Get ShotFood processing plants are being destroyed by the Elites, with the hopes to STARVE America!
DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail how farms are being set on fire, and how production plants are exploding!
Now, the British government is warning pregnant women NOT to get jabbed, and synthetic baby formula is hitting the market!