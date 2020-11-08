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DOMINION SOFTWARE IS THE FRAUD-WARE [read: HAMMER and SCORECARD ] ARREST PELOSI [ Nancy Pelosi's Chief of Staff Is Chief Executive and Feinstein's Husband a Shareholder at Dominion - GATEWAY PUNDIT]
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65 views • November 08, 2020
DOMINION SOFTWARE CHANGES TABULATED VOTES ON THE FLY AS THEY ARE BEING REPORTED FROM COUNTING STATION TO ELECTION CENTRAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K4SWNSr1Up9Q/
Along with the watermarked ballots there has been a discovery of the Dominion software have a "glitch". Anyone who has programmed on a computer will tell you a computer only does exactly what you tell it to do... In other words, someone is being protected for the "glitch".
Kirk Wiebe, in talking with LaRouchePAC, explains in simple terms just what has happened with Dominion, how it was done, as well as provides a surprise at the end of the video.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_2RXrkDuS4 | LaRoucePAC Videos
If you want to see the Scorecard program in action, it was caught on a CNN feed going to a screen cast. The gold box on the top right displays the live counts in the election commissions database. The banner along the bottom is fed from that box but has a delay of 1 second - just long enough to capture anything devious, and there is. The Democrat KY Gov incumbent Beshear saw his count go up 560 votes while simultaneously the Republican candidate Bevin saw his god DOWN 560 votes...
https://rumble.com/vayudc-hammer-software-fraud-in-real-time.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K4SWNSr1Up9Q/
Along with the watermarked ballots there has been a discovery of the Dominion software have a "glitch". Anyone who has programmed on a computer will tell you a computer only does exactly what you tell it to do... In other words, someone is being protected for the "glitch".
Kirk Wiebe, in talking with LaRouchePAC, explains in simple terms just what has happened with Dominion, how it was done, as well as provides a surprise at the end of the video.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_2RXrkDuS4 | LaRoucePAC Videos
If you want to see the Scorecard program in action, it was caught on a CNN feed going to a screen cast. The gold box on the top right displays the live counts in the election commissions database. The banner along the bottom is fed from that box but has a delay of 1 second - just long enough to capture anything devious, and there is. The Democrat KY Gov incumbent Beshear saw his count go up 560 votes while simultaneously the Republican candidate Bevin saw his god DOWN 560 votes...
https://rumble.com/vayudc-hammer-software-fraud-in-real-time.html
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