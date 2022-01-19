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There's ONE WAY to stop The Great Reset & THESE states have already begun
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216 views • January 19, 2022
Glenn Beck.
There’s only one way to stop The Great Reset, Glenn says, and thankfully some courageous Americans have already begun the process. Glenn details their efforts in this clip, including New Hampshire lawmakers banning ESG policies, a West Virginia treasurer taking a stand against BlackRock, and American Express shareholders pushing back against woke ideology within the company. ’This is SIGNIFICANT,’ Glenn says, and it demonstrates exactly how other states, politicians, and Americans can resist The Great Reset, too.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiFai_2_Dhg
There’s only one way to stop The Great Reset, Glenn says, and thankfully some courageous Americans have already begun the process. Glenn details their efforts in this clip, including New Hampshire lawmakers banning ESG policies, a West Virginia treasurer taking a stand against BlackRock, and American Express shareholders pushing back against woke ideology within the company. ’This is SIGNIFICANT,’ Glenn says, and it demonstrates exactly how other states, politicians, and Americans can resist The Great Reset, too.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiFai_2_Dhg
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