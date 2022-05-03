BIG SHIFT! 🚨 | The END of Civilization? 😱 | May 2022 Energy Update

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Saratoga Ocean
This decade of 2020 to 2030 will likely mark the end of civilization as we know it. The question is, what will the change and the final outcome look like? And what can we do to effect a positive outcome? The energy of May 2022 and beyond is calling us to go to a new level of consciousness and awakening. It's time to go further than we ever have before in our evolutionary journey!
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