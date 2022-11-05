Is Hegelian Dialectic At Play In The American Political System?

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Hegelian Dialectic thinking is being used to transform capitalist societies into socialist (aka communist) societies. Hegelian Dialectic was created by German philosopher, Friedrich Hegel, and describes a philosophical way of thinking that can create societal changes by using a problem, reaction, solution (or thesis, antithesis, synthesis) model. Join Walter Veith, Mackenzie Drebit, and Matthew Schanche as they walk through how the political parties of the US are being used to create a synthesis of ideologies that leads to the end of individual rights & liberties.
Is the Hegelian Dialectic being implemented using the Republican and Democratic parties? Watch now to find out more in this segment from the podcast, 'Truth Matters', ep 2.