Is Hegelian Dialectic At Play In The American Political System?

Hegelian Dialectic thinking is being used to transform capitalist societies into socialist (aka communist) societies. Hegelian Dialectic was created by German philosopher, Friedrich Hegel, and describes a philosophical way of thinking that can create societal changes by using a problem, reaction, solution (or thesis, antithesis, synthesis) model. Join Walter Veith, Mackenzie Drebit, and Matthew Schanche as they walk through how the political parties of the US are being used to create a synthesis of ideologies that leads to the end of individual rights & liberties.
Is the Hegelian Dialectic being implemented using the Republican and Democratic parties? Watch now to find out more in this segment from the podcast, 'Truth Matters', ep 2.
